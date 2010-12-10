Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot With Taser During Standoff

The suspect was then shot in the leg before barricading himself in his home, but later surrendered

A Ventura man was in custody Friday afternoon after allegedly barricading himself inside his home near Casitas Pass Road and shooting a Ventura County sheriff’s deputy in the face with her Taser.

The deputy was responding to a 9-1-1 call from the 4900 block of Casitas Pass. The call had been placed at 9:30 a.m. Friday, but the caller hung up. There were other adults in the residence during the incident, and authorities are continuing to investigate the underlying reasons for the call, Ventura County sheriff’s Capt. Ross Bonfiglio told Noozhawk.

The suspect, identified as John Atkinson, is accused of grabbing the deputy’s Taser when she arrived on the scene and shooting her with it.

“We’re not sure exactly how that happened,” Bonfiglio said of Deputy Tracy Salmon, a four-year department member. Salmon then shot the suspect in the leg with her handgun, after which he fled back into his home.

Salmon will recover, but the incident “could have ended much differently — it was very violent,” Bonfiglio said.

A SWAT team was called to the scene. Atkinson surrendered without incident, and he was rushed to Ventura County Medical Center. It’s still unclear how many times he was shot, but his injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening, Bonfiglio said.

Highway 150 was closed at Gobernardor Canyon Road as of 11:30 a.m. Friday. Gobernardor Canyon connects Highway 150 with Highway 192, or Casitas Pass Road.

The California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department in the case.

The roadway was reopened later Friday.

