Salvation Army Launches After-School Program

The facility also is offering a Holiday Day Camp the week of Dec. 20

The Salvation Army has announced the grand opening of the Salvation Army After-School Program, a licensed program for children in kindergarten through sixth grade from many of the schools in the Goleta Union and Hope school districts.

The program provides transportation, a healthy snack, homework help and a safe place for children.

It offers full- and part-time rates, and there are still plenty of open slots.

Call Christina Covarrubias at 805.683.3724 for more information.

The Salvation Army After-School Program, 4849 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, also is offering a Holiday Day Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23 for children in kindergarten through sixth grade.

There will be many fun activities for children, including field trips, arts and crafts, sports, cooking and more. The cost is $50.

Space is limited, so sign up today. For more information, call Covarrubias at 805.683-3724.

— Mark Ellel represents The Salvation Army.