Sheriff’s Detectives Make Three Arrests in Drug Sting

Suspects are accused of dealing narcotics and stealing property

By Drew Sugars | December 10, 2010 | 6:00 p.m.

Preston Scott
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s narcotics detectives have arrested a Santa Barbara man and woman suspected of dealing narcotics in Santa Barbara County.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, after a six-month investigation, narcotics detectives, with the assistance of the Santa Barbara Police Department, arrested three suspects at multiple locations in the city of Santa Barbara.

The locations included the 200 block of West Carillo Street, the 600 block of East Sola Street, the 900 block of Fellowship Road and the 4100 block of State Street in Santa Barbara.

During the arrest, the suspects, 24-year-old Preston Scott and 24-year-old Karena Straight, were contacted and arrested on outstanding warrants.

Scott was later found to be in possession of about 12 bindles of suspected heroin pre-packaged for sales. Scales, packaging materials and other items indicative to narcotics sales also were located.

Additional evidence was seized that was believed to be stolen property. With the assistance of the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division, the suspects were believed to be linked to more than 12 vehicle burglaries in the Montecito, Carpinteria and Santa Barbara areas.

Karena Straight
Narcotics detectives recovered a large amount of stolen property, including iPods, cellular phones, cameras, watches, GPS devices, wallets, credit cards, garage door openers and a rare controlled government-grade breathing apparatus valued at more than $7,000.

Scott and Straight had outstanding warrants for failing to appear in Santa Barbara County Superior Court for other cases. They were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $30,000.

Scott was charged with possession of heroin for sales and possession of stolen property.

John Sutton
Straight was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false information. Additional charges related to the thefts are pending.

A third subject was arrested with Straight. John Sutton, 29, of Santa Barbara, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $10,000.

Anyone with information about this case or related cases is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
