Wind Advisory for South Coast in Effect Through Saturday

Wind gusts are expected to peak in the morning

It’ll be a windy 24 hours on the South Coast.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory Friday that remains in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Wind gusts of 30 to 45 miles per hour are expected in the Montecito hills, with winds throughout the Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria areas likely to peak Saturday morning and calm down by Saturday evening.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s Saturday and Sunday.

As always, winds are typically strongest below passes and canyons, and drivers should beware of strong winds and sudden gusts on Highways 101 and 154.

