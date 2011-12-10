Casa del Herrero Gets a Holiday Makeover — Come See For Yourself

Volunteers have adorned Casa del Herrero, the circa 1925 George Washington Smith home, for the holidays.
It is like a mini-Hearst Castle right on East Valley Road, but far more tastefully decorated, with carved ceilings and doors, medieval antiques and statues, the original furniture, and so much more. The lion on the stair rail was made by Casa del Herrero’s owner and patriarch, George Steedman. That’s him in the painting to the left of the holiday tree.
Casa del Herrero, 1387 East Valley Road, is open for holiday tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday by reservation and it is a wonderful way to spend an hour or so. Same-day reservations are sometimes available. Call 805.565.5633 to check.
Click here for more information on Casa del Herrero.
— Julia McHugh represents Casa del Herrero.