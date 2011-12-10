Harris Sherline: My Annual Christmas Message

As my friends know, I do not celebrate Christmas, and I do not participate in religious services. Nevertheless, I believe in and respect both the Christian and Jewish traditions.

That said, I would like to wish you and my many friends and readers a very Merry Christmas or a Happy Hanukkah and a Happy and Prosperous New Year.

An ancient Chinese curse is said to admonish, “May you live in interesting times.” However, I don’t necessarily believe that “living in interesting times” is a curse. It can also be a blessing, which is certainly the case for those of us who are lucky enough to be living in America at this time, no matter what we think may be our individual or collective problems.

At no time in history has any culture enjoyed the standard of living, social benefits and opportunities that we Americans take for granted all too often. Our society has become so bountiful with benefits that are so widespread that most Americans not only take it in stride but also generally assume it is our due, even with the steady onslaught of negative spin that’s fed to us by the media.

So, putting aside the many negatives in the world we share for the moment, I, for one, wish to recognize and give thanks for the many positive aspects of my life, not the least of which is my longevity. I have had a long and productive life, with a full measure of challenges, success and failure, all of which taught me valuable lessons and gave me a perspective that I would not otherwise have had.

Now in my 83rd year, I find myself often telling people that I am living testimony to the advances in medicine and health care that we enjoy as Americans, for which I am very grateful. Without doubt, I would not be here today were it not for modern medicine and the care and attention of my wife and working partner of almost 40 years, who diligently watches over me.

However, I am not alone. There are millions of elderly Americans who are able to remain active and productive in spite of their advancing years, and I think it’s worth noting that a little more than 100 years ago the average lifespan of Americans was only about 44 years for men and 49 years for women. Today, it’s around 72 and 79 years, respectively.

I am also grateful for my family (three children, six grandchildren), my many friends and associates, and the opportunities I continue to find that keep me active and productive, not the least of which is writing editorials for two local publications in the area where I live, as well as for a number of Web sites.

There is more — much more — for which I am grateful. But, enough said, I think.

So, once again, please accept my very best wishes for a Merry Christmas (or Hanukkah) and a Happy and Prosperous New Year in 2012.

— Harris R. Sherline is a retired CPA and former chairman and CEO of Santa Ynez Valley Hospital who as lived in Santa Barbara County for more than 30 years. He stays active writing opinion columns and his blog, Opinionfest.com.