Local News

Rain, Colder Temperatures Due to Arrive Sunday Afternoon on South Coast

Showers expected to turn to rain Monday; homeless warming shelters open

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | December 11, 2011 | 4:48 a.m.

A cold storm system dropping down from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to bring showers to Santa Barbara County’s South Coast as early as late Sunday afternoon. Heavier rain and even hail are forecast for Monday.

The National Weather Service said cold and unsettled weather is accompanying the low-pressure system that will bring rain and mountain snow to the region through Tuesday morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms is possible, and the conditions may produce small hail and waterspouts.

Daytime temperatures are only expected to be in the high 50s through Tuesday, with overnight lows in the 40s.

In response, warming centers for the homeless will be open Sunday and Monday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara, and the Santa Barbara Student Housing Cooperative, 777 Camino Pescadero in Isla Vista.

The weather service said nearly an inch of rain could fall along the South Coast on Monday with snow levels descending as low as 3,000 to 4,000 feet in the backcountry.

Authorities said snowy conditions could affect travel on Interstate 5 over the Grapevine in northern Los Angeles County. Any detours would likely mean increased traffic on Highway 101.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

