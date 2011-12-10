Santa Barbara Police Schedule Sunday Night DUI Checkpoints

Officers to stop motorists from 6 p.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday, with DUI enforcement teams patrolling through the weekend

The Santa Barbara Police Department will be conducting DUI checkpoints from 6 p.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday in the city of Santa Barbara. Driver’s licenses also will be checked at the checkpoints.

SBPD encourages everyone to drink responsibly, pre-arrange for a ride home, designate a driver and understand that every police officer will be diligently looking for the impaired driver. Additionally, DUI enforcement officers will be on patrol throughout the weekend and SBPD would prefer to arrest DUI drivers than to find them in a collision.

Funding for the DUI checkpoint program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

SBPD also encourages everyone to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 9-1-1. Doing so could save the life of a loved one.

Don’t drink and drive!

— Sgt. Mike McGrew represents the Santa Barbara Police Department.