Santa Barbara Village Needs Volunteer Drivers for Seniors

As Santa Barbara Village approaches full launch with the New Year to help seniors remain living in their own homes and be as independent as possible, the nonprofit organization is building its volunteer program. Of all the services that help seniors remain independent and able to remain living in their own home as long as possible, transportation is usually at the top of the list.

On Thursday, Santa Barbara Village will hold its first volunteer driver orientation, an opportunity to learn more about the program and what is required of volunteer drivers. The session will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Braille Institute Santa Barbara Regional Center, 2031 De la Vina St. Click here for a map to the Braille Institute, which provides free and ample parking in its lot.

RSVPs for Thursday’s session are appreciated. Please email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.729.5038 by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Santa Barbara Village, a new membership-based organization modeled after other similar and successful programs across the nation, is dedicated to providing a range of resources that help local seniors remain living successfully and independently in their own homes, to “age in place.” The organization is implementing a volunteer driver program and seeking volunteers who will play a huge role in achieving its mission and who will also find satisfaction by providing this needed service.

With outstanding input from Easy Lift, HELP of Carpinteria and involved community members, Santa Barbara Village has planned this exciting service and is now recruiting and training volunteers who are willing to drive local seniors to appointments and for errands such as grocery shopping, doctors’ visits, social activities, etc.

Rides will be within the area from Carpinteria to Goleta. Volunteer drivers will use their own cars and insurance, and will be reimbursed $2.50 per ride they give, to cover expenses such as gas and wear and tear on their vehicles.

Volunteer drivers are expected to:

» Attend an orientation session

» Provide proof of insurance and a DMV report

» Have a safe driving record, and a car appropriate for transporting seniors

» Have a cell phone, preferably

» Be able to commit to at least one of 10 regular weekly assigned shifts. Shifts are half-days Monday to Friday, with morning sessions from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and afternoon sessions from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

If you are interested, but cannot commit to a regular weekly shift, volunteers may also be needed for shorter shifts, or as back-up drivers or floaters to fill in as needed.

For more information, attend Thursday’s orientation or contact Dan Wozniak, Santa Barbara Village’s membership and volunteer coordinator, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.729.5038.

Click here for more information on Santa Barbara Village.

— Naomi Kovacs is executive director of Santa Barbara Village.