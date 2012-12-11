Carpinteria Swears In New Councilmen Wade Nomura, Fred Shaw

Vice Mayor Brad Stein is selected to be the new mayor, and Councilman Gregg Carty will serve as vice mayor

Carpinteria welcomed its two new city councilmen Monday night, as newly elected Wade Nomura and Fred Shaw took their oaths of office and their seats on the dais.

Nomura and Shaw both thanked voters for their support and pledged to do whatever is best for the city and its residents.

Nomura said he has traveled all over the world and still finds Carpinteria the most beautiful — for its people as much as its natural resources.

Shaw had similar sentiments.

“I love living here, and appreciate your trust in me that got me to this point,” Shaw said. “I promise to do as good a job as I can to represent each and every one of you.”

The new council also selected Vice Mayor Brad Stein as its new mayor, and Councilman Gregg Carty as its new vice mayor.

Outgoing Mayor Al Clark enthusiastically approved both nominations — saying, “Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes” — and thanked his fellow council members for letting him fill the post of mayor. He said the city accomplished a lot even with its challenges in the past few years.

Stein has served on the City Council since the 1990s.

“I can honestly say this is one of the best councils, already, I’ve ever sat on,” he said, adding that all four of his colleagues selflessly contribute so much to the community.

Nomura and Shaw led the pack in the five-way race in the November election, as Councilwoman Kathleen Reddington made an unsuccessful bid for re-election.

Nomura, a landscape contractor, hopes to preserve the town’s unique atmosphere and natural resources. He and his wife, Roxanne, were Carpinterians of the Year in 2011, selected by the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce for their extensive volunteer work.

He has served on the city’s Architectural Review Board for more than 15 years, is involved in the local Rotary Club, and has served as president for groups such as the Boys & Girls Club Foundation and the local Japanese American Citizens League.

The Nomuras also helped secure the California State Parks grant and partnerships to create the Tomol Interpretive Park on Linden Avenue.

Shaw, a retired U.S. Postal Service carrier, is also actively involved as a volunteer. He was the Chamber of Commerce’s Volunteer of the Year in 2004 and was awarded the Carpinteria Noon Rotary International’s Distinguished Vocational Service Award in 2009.

He said he hopes to protect open space, beaches and agricultural lands, mitigate the impacts of the Highway 101 In Motion project, and support small local businesses while promoting resource-neutral business.

Reddington was given an award for her four years of service and then stepped down Monday night. She wished the new council good luck and advised Nomura and Shaw to protect the environment so the community flourishes in the future.

“Some of my fellow council members had a tough time working with an outspoken woman like myself,” she said, “but we got things done after all.”

She urged girls and women thinking of running for council to do so, and to speak up instead of going along with the status quo.

“Be bold. Let them be uncomfortable,” she said, “and get things done!”

The other open seat belonged to former Councilman Joe Armendariz, who resigned in October and moved to Orcutt. There was public outcry following his December 2011 car crash and arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, but he insisted he would serve out his term and not run for re-election.

Armendariz pleaded no contest to the charges, which made it his second DUI in five years. He was sentenced to 61 days of jail time — which he will serve out of custody — probation and license suspension for one year.

