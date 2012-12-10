Center for Successful Aging Holding Open Auditions for ‘Seniors Have Talent’

If you can dance, sing, play an instrument, perform magic or even juggle a few balls, we want to meet you!

The Center for Successful Aging is holding auditions for its new variety show, “Seniors Have Talent,” featuring the local talent of those who are age 50 or older as well as multigenerational acts.

Auditions will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15 at JAMS Music Studio, 631½ N. Milpas St., for acoustic auditions, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20 at Valle Verde Retirement Center, 900 Calle de los Amigos.

Anyone who auditions automatically receives a free ticket to the show, which takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

The event sponsor, the Center for Successful Aging, is all about living life to the fullest at any age. CSA conceived the show to raise money while also encouraging seniors to strut their stuff.

Santa Barbara is chock full of professional and semi-professional performers, whose efforts will not only entertain members of the community, they will revise opinions of today’s seniors.

The show is directed by Rod Lathim, who is well known in the community for his outstanding shows, including this fall’s Food Confessions at the Lobero and last spring’s Unfinished Business (which he also wrote) at the Center Stage. The producer is Judi Weisbart,whose local consulting firm conceives and staffs mission-driven events throughout Santa Barbara.

For tickets or more information, click here or call LeShon Kelley at 805.680.4504. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children.

For more information about auditions, call Linda Martin at 805.966.3228.

— Ann Pieramici is a publicist representing the Center for Successful Aging.