Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:13 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Companies Engage in Friendly Competition for Foodbank’s Corporate Challenge

By Candice Nyholt for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | December 10, 2012 | 4:49 p.m.

The competitive spirit surrounding the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s annual Corporate Food & Funds Drive Challenge is growing each year. The Corporate Challenge is a friendly competition among local businesses to collect the most points for donated food, funds and volunteer hours all benefiting those in need in Santa Barbara County.

The inaugural year kicked off with four companies participating in 2009, with Deckers Outdoor Corp. claiming the title. This year, the number of participants has doubled with local companies such as Deckers, Channel Technologies Group, Citrix, Mentor, Yardi Systems, Network Hardware Resale, Ergomotion and Pacific Diagnostics joining forces to help the Foodbank and compete for the 2012 title.

New to this year’s challenge is the introduction of “Kate,” the face of the Corporate Challenge. Kate, an animated depiction of a young girl, represents any individual who is struggling with food insecurity in our county.

This year’s drive strives to put a face on the sometimes faceless issue of hunger and food insecurity in our region. Click here to view a video about Kate and her family on the Foodbank’s homepage.

Through November, participating companies have already collectively raised $16,000, volunteered 42.5 hours and collected 1,000 pounds of food. Citrix was in the lead through November with 166 points per employee and Ergomotion a close second with 149 points. (A point system is designed with an employee ratio to ensure that organizations of all sizes can compete equally).

“Citrix believes in supporting the communities where we live, work and play,” said Heather Lahr, Citrix Community Connection program manager. “We are happy to participate in the corporate challenge again this year as it gives us a fun way to engage our employees and give back to our community.”

Last year (and in 2009 during the inaugural Corporate Challenge), Deckers Outdoor Corp. captured the title; donating an impressive 35.5 hours of volunteer service, 327 pounds of food and $6,986 total in funds.

“We’re thrilled to participate in the Holiday Food & Funds Challenge again this year,” said Angel Martinez, president and CEO at Deckers Outdoor Corp. “The drive became a seasonal ritual after Deckers won the inaugural challenge in 2009, and each year we’ve expanded our promotion of the challenge to our employees to meet increased local needs and to match the stiff competition of other participating organizations.”

“It’s part of Yardi’s culture to give back to the community,” said Anna Markmann, Yardi Systems event planner. “We’ve been participating in the Foodbank’s Food & Funds Drive Corporate Challenge since it began and find it very fulfilling.”

“The spirit of competition is alive and well amongst our 2012 Corporate Challenge participants,” said Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “It is a testament to the dedication of our local business community, who continue to serve and enhance our region through their time, talent and support. These efforts are especially appreciated this time of year, when there are so many in our community in need of nourishment and some holiday cheer.”

The 2012 Corporate Challenge runs through late December and there are many ways for other members of the community to participate. Individuals can establish their own Food & Funds Drive or can drop off nonperishable food at both the Santa Barbara and the Santa Maria Foodbank warehouses, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also participate in a virtual food drive online, which lets people shop and make a donation to the Foodbank. Click here for more information.

— Candice Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 