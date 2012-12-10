Expanded Board Sworn In for Montecito Fire District

Members of the newly expanded Board of Directors for the Montecito Fire Protection District were sworn in at a ceremony last week.

On Nov. 6, district voters approved adding two members to the board, which had consisted of three members for nearly a century.

Newly elected board members Abe Powell, Susan Keller and Gene Sinser took the oath of office along with Roland Jensen at the fire district’s headquarters.

Board secretary John Venable officiated Friday afternoon’s ceremony.

The district covers more than 21 square miles, and its personnel respond to fires and other emergencies from two stations — Station 1 at 595 San Ysidro Road and Station 2 at 2300 Sycamore Canyon Road.

Construction of a third station at 2500 East Valley Road is under consideration by the district.

Chip Hickman serves as fire chief for the district.

