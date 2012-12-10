Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:59 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Lobero to Host Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour 55th Anniversary Celebration

By Angie Bertucci for the Lobero Theatre | December 10, 2012 | 7:58 p.m.

Jazz at the Lobero will welcome the jazz all-stars of the Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour 55th Anniversary Celebration on Jan. 15.

The Monterey Jazz Festival is the longest continuously-running jazz festival in the world, famous for presenting nearly every major jazz star from Billie Holiday and Louis Armstrong to Esperanza Spalding and Trombone Shorty since it was founded in 1958.

Renowned for its artistic excellence, sophisticated informality and long-standing mission to create and support year-round jazz education and performance programs, the Monterey Jazz Festival continues this commitment in 2013 with its third North American Tour featuring critically-acclaimed, Grammy-winning jazz artists.

This star-studded band consists of vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater, bassist and musical director Christian McBride, pianist Benny Green, drummer Lewis Nash, saxophonist Chris Potter, and trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire.

“This is one supercharged straight ahead group,” the Palo Alto Jazz Alliance states.

DownBeat Magazine calls the Lobero Theatre, “a true jewel of a jazz room,” and has been a staple in their prestigious list of 150 Best Jazz Venues worldwide since 2010. The Jazz at the Lobero 2012-13 season comes to a close with Brad Mehldau Trio and The Bad Plus on May 3.

Tickets for Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour 55th Annviersary Tour are on sale now online. Click here to purchase.

— Angie Bertucci is a marketing and communications coordinator for the Lobero Theatre.

