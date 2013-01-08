Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties in Need of Volunteer Wish Granters

Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties has a critical shortage of volunteer wish granters in South Santa Barbara County and is currently accepting volunteer applications and hosting local trainings.

Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy.

Wish granters are the heart of the foundation and go out in teams of two to meet with the wish child and family to learn the child’s heartfelt wish, and then work with our program staff to make each wish a reality.

Make-A-Wish offers comprehensive training for a well-prepared volunteer experience. Both English-speaking and bilingual volunteers are needed.

For more information on becoming a wish granter, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.676.9474 x6.

Santa Barbara wish granter trainings (Wish Granter 101 and 201) will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 2. The deadline for registration is Jan. 11.

— Shanna Wasson Taylor is the CEO of Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.