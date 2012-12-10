Mark Heintz Joins, Peter Schuyler Elected President of Environmental Defense Center Board

The Environmental Defense Center, celebrating more than 35 years of protecting the local environment, is pleased to announce that Peter Schuyler has been elected president of its Board of Directors, and Mark Heintz, the director of sustainability and corporate responsibility at Deckers Outdoor Corp., has joined the board.

A Santa Barbara County native, Schuyler joined the board of EDC in 2005 and has served as its vice president since 2007.

Schuyler brings significant expertise in conservation, natural area land management and nonprofit management to the EDC board. He served as the director of ecological restoration for the Santa Catalina Island Conservancy from 1997-2004, where he was responsible for conservation and protection efforts on the 42,000-acre island nature preserve.

Schuyler also spent time as the Natural Areas Reserves program manager for the Hawaii Division of Forestry & Wildlife, and nine years working for The Nature Conservancy as the preserve director of Santa Cruz Island. He was involved with the recovery of the Channel Islands fox as a member of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Recovery Coordinating Group.

Schuyler also serves on the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and the California Invasive Plant Council.

Deckers is the Goleta-based footwear company consisting of the brands: UGG Australia, Teva, Sanuk, Ahnu, Tsubo and Mozo. Heintz is responsible for developing Deckers’ sustainability strategy and driving key initiatives in the areas of human rights, environmental sustainability and community engagement.

“I am excited to join the EDC board,” he said. “The effective work of EDC preserving open space, ensuring clean air and water, and serving as a watchdog organization for the south-central coast ensures a high quality of life for my family and is a large reason why global companies like Deckers are able to recruit and retain highly skilled employees to our central California headquarters.”

Heintz came to Deckers from Hewlett-Packard, where he headed up HP’s stakeholder relations and was instrumental in developing HP’s corporate sustainability strategy. He also sits on the Board of Directors for Conservation Alliance, a coalition of sportswear businesses that funds conservation projects.

Other recently elected members of EDC’s Executive Committee include Lee Heller, vice president; Gary Hill, treasurer; and Angela Antenore, secretary. Other members of the Board of Directors include Hans Cole, Neil Dipaola, Daniel Emmett and Gail Osherenko.

The EDC protects and enhances the local environment through education, advocacy, and legal action and works primarily within Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. Since 1977, the EDC has empowered community based organizations to advance environmental protection. Program areas include protecting coast and ocean resources, open space and wildlife, and human and environmental health.

— Betsy Weber is the communications director for the Environmental Defense Center.