Tribute Band to Perform Pink Floyd Classics at Chumash Casino Resort

Fans of the legendary rock band Pink Floyd will be mesmerized when a top-flight tribute band, Which One’s Pink?, performs at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 in the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom. Tickets are $20.

Which One’s Pink? has performed throughout the southwestern United States since 1997, captivating audiences with remarkably accurate versions of Pink Floyd’s extensive catalog, including complete performances of classic albums such as The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Wish You Were Here and Animals.

The tribute band formed when musician-turned-lawyer Larry Isenberg began collaborating with fellow Los Angeles-area musicians who shared a common passion for the music of Pink Floyd. Which One’s Pink? takes its name from a famous line in the Pink Floyd song “Have a Cigar,” which was featured on the 1975 release Wish You Were Here.

The band features Isenberg on vocals and keyboards, Marty Brummer on drums, Nick Feduska on keyboards and guitar, Allen Moreno on guitar and vocals, Scott Richards on bass guitar and vocals, and Paul Samarin on lead guitar and vocals.

Pink Floyd was a progressive English rock band that achieved critical acclaim and commercial success in the 1970s when it released the concept albums The Dark Side of the Moon (1973), Wish You Were Here (1975), Animals (1977) and The Wall (1979).

The band began to fragment shortly thereafter with David Gilmour leaving the group in 1985, but Pink Floyd continued to record and tour until 1994.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996, and it has sold more than 250 million records worldwide.

But the only way to hear the sounds of this legendary rock band is to catch Which One’s Pink? as it tours the United States. Don’t miss an opportunity to see this phenomenal tribute band when it visits the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. Click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

