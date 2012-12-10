Santa Barbara Trolley Co. Rolls Out Annual Lights Tour, Video Contest

Santa Barbara’s original and longest-running trolley company, Santa Barbara Trolley Co., is kicking off the Christmas season with its 13th annual Trolley of Lights Tour.

Every December, the Trolley of Lights Tour takes passengers on a 90-minute ride in a classic open-air trolley through Santa Barbara neighborhoods decked out in festive lights and décor.

The Trolley of Lights Tour will run every night through Sunday, Dec. 23.

Passengers bundle up and bring friends and family members along for a ride in the night air. Businesses and organizations alike are also known to rent out entire trolleys to host their holiday parties. Due to the popularity of the tour with Santa Barbara local residents, the Trolley of Lights tour usually sells out quickly.

Santa Barbara Trolley, Co. is also launching a new Trolley of Lights Video Contest. The contest encourages Santa Barbara Trolley’s most dedicated passengers to share their best videos taken from the tour to win prizes. Trolley riders are simply asked to film their Trolley of Lights experience and send a link of their uploaded video with “Santa Barbara Trolley of Lights” in the title to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Prizes will be given to the favorite trolley videos of the tour.

In addition to the spectacular festive lights tour, Santa Barbara Trolley is a designated Unity Shoppe Canned Food Drive participant for the third year in a row. Trolley of Lights passengers can bring canned food when they board their designated trolley. For every two cans donated, a raffle ticket will be given for a chance to win great prizes. Community members can also drop off canned food at the Santa Barbara Trolley headquarters at 22 State St. throughout December.

“Being able to combine our Santa Barbara holiday lights trolley tradition with a food drive for The Unity Shoppe puts everyone in the holiday spirit,” Santa Barbara Trolley Co. owner Teddi Sanchez said. “The light tour’s festive decoration paired with helping others in need is what the Santa Barbara community is all about.”

While the 2012 Trolley of Lights tour is sold out, there are still tickets available for the Dinner Trolley tours; a dinner and Trolley of Lights Tour combo. Ticket information can be found on the Trolley of Lights page on the Santa Barbara Trolley website.

Click here for more information about Santa Barbara Trolley’s Trolley of Lights tour. To learn more about the Trolley of Lights Video contest, visit the Santa Barbara Trolley blog Santa Barbara State of Mind. You can also contact Santa Barbara Trolley Company directly at 805.965.0353.

— Darla Bea Smith is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Trolley Co.