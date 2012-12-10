Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:00 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Trolley Co. Rolls Out Annual Lights Tour, Video Contest

By Darla Bea Smith for Santa Barbara Trolley Co. | December 10, 2012 | 7:38 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s original and longest-running trolley company, Santa Barbara Trolley Co., is kicking off the Christmas season with its 13th annual Trolley of Lights Tour.

Every December, the Trolley of Lights Tour takes passengers on a 90-minute ride in a classic open-air trolley through Santa Barbara neighborhoods decked out in festive lights and décor.

The Trolley of Lights Tour will run every night through Sunday, Dec. 23.

Passengers bundle up and bring friends and family members along for a ride in the night air. Businesses and organizations alike are also known to rent out entire trolleys to host their holiday parties. Due to the popularity of the tour with Santa Barbara local residents, the Trolley of Lights tour usually sells out quickly.

Santa Barbara Trolley, Co. is also launching a new Trolley of Lights Video Contest. The contest encourages Santa Barbara Trolley’s most dedicated passengers to share their best videos taken from the tour to win prizes. Trolley riders are simply asked to film their Trolley of Lights experience and send a link of their uploaded video with “Santa Barbara Trolley of Lights” in the title to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Prizes will be given to the favorite trolley videos of the tour.

In addition to the spectacular festive lights tour, Santa Barbara Trolley is a designated Unity Shoppe Canned Food Drive participant for the third year in a row. Trolley of Lights passengers can bring canned food when they board their designated trolley. For every two cans donated, a raffle ticket will be given for a chance to win great prizes. Community members can also drop off canned food at the Santa Barbara Trolley headquarters at 22 State St. throughout December.

“Being able to combine our Santa Barbara holiday lights trolley tradition with a food drive for The Unity Shoppe puts everyone in the holiday spirit,” Santa Barbara Trolley Co. owner Teddi Sanchez said. “The light tour’s festive decoration paired with helping others in need is what the Santa Barbara community is all about.”

While the 2012 Trolley of Lights tour is sold out, there are still tickets available for the Dinner Trolley tours; a dinner and Trolley of Lights Tour combo. Ticket information can be found on the Trolley of Lights page on the Santa Barbara Trolley website.

Click here for more information about Santa Barbara Trolley’s Trolley of Lights tour. To learn more about the Trolley of Lights Video contest, visit the Santa Barbara Trolley blog Santa Barbara State of Mind. You can also contact Santa Barbara Trolley Company directly at 805.965.0353.

— Darla Bea Smith is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Trolley Co.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 