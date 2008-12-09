Foundation Gives $20,000 to Help Westmont Students Affected by Tea Fire

The blaze destroyed eight buildings on campus, and damaged the residences of 62 students.

The Sempra Energy Foundation has given $20,000 to Westmont College students affected by the Tea Fire.

Flames damaged the residences of 62 students, destroying computers, books, school gear, clothing and other personal items.

“Westmont, its students, faculty and staff are important to our community, as are all those who suffered loss in the fire,” says Tim Mahoney, a spokesman for Southern California Gas Company , a subsidiary of Sempra Energy. “Sempra Energy Foundation encourages other businesses, organizations and individuals to rally for Westmont.”

The fire destroyed eight buildings on the college campus as well as 15 faculty homes nearby. Displaced students are living in temporary rooms on campus and at a Montecito hotel. Temporary modular buildings have been brought to campus to replace the office, classroom and residential space that was destroyed in the Nov. 13 blaze.

“I continue to be amazed at the outpouring of generosity from the community,” President Gayle Beebe said. “It’s encouraging to see so many neighbors and friends work alongside those who’ve lost so much.”

Beebe says the Page and Clark residence halls that suffered minor structural damage have already been repaired, while the three Clark buildings that were destroyed will be replaced as soon as possible.

