Friday, June 8 , 2018, 8:17 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Basketball: Goleta Girls Squeak Out a Win

The Lady Bulls deflate the Santa Barbara Ballers, 21-20.

By Norman Lowe | December 11, 2008 | 10:30 p.m.

Jordyn Lilly scored seven points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Goleta Lady Bulls, a fifth- and sixth-grade girls traveling team, to a 21-20 win over the Santa Barbara Ballers.

Both teams came out ready defensively, as turnovers and steals dominated the early play.

“I can’t believe how poorly we executed our offense,” coach Norman Lowe said. “We never come out of the gate ready, and one day it’s going to catch up to us.”

Late in the first half, with the Lady Bulls leading by five, point guard Brandy Jimenez went down with a leg injury. That seemed to rejuvenate the Lady Ballers, who closed it to 11-8 at the half.

The score remained close the rest of the way. Lilly dominated the boards and Jimenez, playing in pain, made a crucial steal and lay-in to seal the victory.

With league play beginning in January, the Lady Bulls will have to get more scoring and rebounds elsewhere as Lilly will tackle other endeavors but will still play in tournaments with the Lady Bulls.

“We wish Jordyn much success in her new venture,” Lowe said, “but this is now an opportunity for the other girls to step into the limelight until Jordyn returns in early spring.”

Other Lady Bulls contributing to the victory were Hallie Magee, Devon Staggs, Cassandra Sanchez and Masie Schulman.

Norman Lowe is a coach and parent for the Goleta Lady Bulls.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 