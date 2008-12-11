Basketball: Goleta Girls Squeak Out a Win

Jordyn Lilly scored seven points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Goleta Lady Bulls, a fifth- and sixth-grade girls traveling team, to a 21-20 win over the Santa Barbara Ballers.

Both teams came out ready defensively, as turnovers and steals dominated the early play.

“I can’t believe how poorly we executed our offense,” coach Norman Lowe said. “We never come out of the gate ready, and one day it’s going to catch up to us.”

Late in the first half, with the Lady Bulls leading by five, point guard Brandy Jimenez went down with a leg injury. That seemed to rejuvenate the Lady Ballers, who closed it to 11-8 at the half.

The score remained close the rest of the way. Lilly dominated the boards and Jimenez, playing in pain, made a crucial steal and lay-in to seal the victory.

With league play beginning in January, the Lady Bulls will have to get more scoring and rebounds elsewhere as Lilly will tackle other endeavors but will still play in tournaments with the Lady Bulls.

“We wish Jordyn much success in her new venture,” Lowe said, “but this is now an opportunity for the other girls to step into the limelight until Jordyn returns in early spring.”

Other Lady Bulls contributing to the victory were Hallie Magee, Devon Staggs, Cassandra Sanchez and Masie Schulman.

Norman Lowe is a coach and parent for the Goleta Lady Bulls.