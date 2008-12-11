Basketball: Vaqueros Dial Long Distance in Tournament Opener

Downtown is a great place to shop for the holiday season, and it wasn’t a bad spot for the Santa Barbara City College men’s basketball team either in Thursday’s opening round of the 36th annuual SBCC Classic.

The Vaqueros outscored Cañada of Redwood City 30-3 from beyond the 3-point arc en route to a 64-45 victory at the Sports Pavilion. Sophomore Brandon Greene hit 3-of-5 from downtown and scored a game-high 13 points.

“We haven’t played two good halves all year, so when you finally put two together, it feels real good,” Greene said. “I’ve been a little off this year, but I started to feel it today.”

After falling behind 9-2, the Vaqueros (5-9) took the lead for good with a 15-4 run. Greene hit back-to-back treys to make it 17-13, and David Lane scored all 12 of his points in the first half, staking SBCC to a 36-23 advantage.

The Vaqueros extended the lead to 48-29 on a three-pointer and follow shot by Greene and led by 26 (62-36) when Ezra Fantl nailed a three-pointer to beat the shot clock with 7:02 to play.

SBCC, which has reached the Classic final the past two years, will take on Grossmont at 7 p.m. Friday. The Griffins (2-7) opened with a 65-59 win over Cypress. Oxnard advanced to the 9 p.m. semifinal with a 73-65 triumph over Victor Valley and will take on L.A. Valley, a 67-61 winner over Hancock. Victor Valley will battle Hancock (3-9) in the consolation semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday, followed by Cypress and Canada at 5 p.m.

The Vaqueros held the Colts (2-8) to 39.5 percent shooting, including just 1-8 from three-point land, and the 45 points were the least allowed in several years.

Lane and Lucky Teeguarded added 12 points each for SBCC, and Mark Keeten chipped in with eight points and four assists. Lane, Keeten and Bo Rodriguez had three steals each.

“Our pressure eventually took its toll on them,” said coach Morris Hodges, referring to 24 Canada turnovers. “We’ve been trying to extend our pressure to create more turnovers and pick up the tempo of the game. Brandon started playing well last weekend up at Monterey. He’s been more consistent and really playing well on the defensive end.”

Hodges said Grossmont will be a tough assignment on Friday night.

“They have real good inside post presence and pretty quick guards on the perimeter,” he said. “They run a lot of good offensive sets, so we have to be very disciplined defensively, particularly in the halfcourt.”

36th annual SBCC Classic

Sports Pavilion

Thursday, Dec. 11

3 p.m. — Grossmont 65, Cypress 59

5 p.m. — Oxnard 73, Victor Valley 65

7 p.m. — SBCC 64, Cañada 45

9 p.m. — Hancock (3-8) vs. L.A. Valley (6-3)

Friday, Dec. 12

Consolation semifinals

3 p.m. — Victor Valley (6-4) vs. Hancock-L.A. Valley loser

5 p.m. — Cypress (5-6) vs. Cañada (2-8)

Saturday, Dec. 13

3 p.m. — Consolation final

5 p.m. — Third place

7 p.m. — Championship

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information director.