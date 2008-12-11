From Ashes to Opportunity: Forum Focuses on Sustainable Rebuilding

A forum that will encourage survivors of the Tea Fire to rebuild their homes using fire-resistant construction strategies that can also make the new home more environmentally friendly and energy efficient will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Spring Road.
The forum is hosted by the Community Environmental Council and co-sponsored by the local chapters of the American Institute of Architects, American Planning Association and the U.S. Green Building Council, Built Green Santa Barbara, The Sustainability Project, Green Building Alliance and the Santa Barbara Contractors Association.
These organizations and more will be available to share resources and answer questions after the presentations. Representatives from local fire departments also will be in attendance.
Lindsey Taggart represents the Community Environmental Council.