Kids Speaking Up: Time to Fight Recession — Again

Whether or not President-elect Barack Obama will carry Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidential legacy, Obama’s future administration already shows signs of parallels to Roosevelt’s policies.
This is a necessary step for the United States given its economic problems. As more jobs dissipate (533,000 in November alone), the country needs to implement radical policies like Obama’s and Roosevelt’s that increase jobs, stimulate the economy and provide future stability. It’s true that much of the United States’ past successes with the economy are a result of the free market and capitalist policies — but we need to realize, as a country, that this is the worst economic shape we’ve been in since the Depression.
As Obama advocated throughout his campaign, it’s time for change. It’s too late for the halfhearted raising and lowering of interest rates, or small stimulus packages. Hopefully, Obama, like Roosevelt, will be able to bring around a nationwide economic upturn with the image of strong government intervention.
I do realize that there’s a large chance Obama’s new legislation isn’t going to be as effective as Roosevelt’s were in the ‘30s. After all, most attempts to undo the economic crisis, subtle and drastic, haven’t made much of a change in the global recession that has hit in the past year. Whether or not you support the new president-elect, his radical policies may be the only thing that can save our falling economy.
Dos Pueblos High School senior Andrew Hsu is a member of Kids Speaking Up, a local group working to educate youth on social, national and political issues and inspire them to write.