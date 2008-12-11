Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Suspect in Fatal Stabbing

Shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, the Santa Barbara Police Department received a call of a stabbing at 231 W. Haley St.
The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for a stab wound to the neck area. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim is a 45-year-old white male. His name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.
It is unknown whether the victim was temporarily staying at the home or whether he was a resident. The investigation is continuing.
Information received during the investigation determined that Cisneros was last suspected to be in the Oxnard area.
The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to call 9-1-1 or the Santa Barbara Police Department Detective Bureau at 805.897.2335.
Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.