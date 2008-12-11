Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Suspect in Fatal Stabbing

Shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, the Santa Barbara Police Department received a call of a stabbing at 231 W. Haley St.

As officers responded, they received further information that the suspect was a resident of the home and was last seen to the rear of the property in an alley. The caller described the suspect as a white male adult in his 30s with short blond hair, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for a stab wound to the neck area. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim is a 45-year-old white male. His name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

It is unknown whether the victim was temporarily staying at the home or whether he was a resident. The investigation is continuing.

The suspect has been identified as Steven Shane Cisneros, 34. Cisneros is a white male with blond hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

Information received during the investigation determined that Cisneros was last suspected to be in the Oxnard area.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to call 9-1-1 or the Santa Barbara Police Department Detective Bureau at 805.897.2335.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.