Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Names New Executive Vice President

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust has appointed Sunanda Bhargava to executive vice president.

Bhargava, who serves as the company’s chief information officer, has more than 20 years of information technology and software development experience. She joined the bank in 2006 as the manager of IT Development Services.

“In addition to her commitment to achieving business results, Sunanda is to be commended for her leadership and execution of quality solutions, which have aligned her areas of responsibility into an integrated high-performing business unit,” said George Leis, president and CEO of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

Bhargava holds a master’s degree in architecture and urban planning from the New Delhi School of Architecture and Urban Planning and a MBA from the State University of New York.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, with 30 offices in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, is a division of Pacific Capital Bank N.A., a nationally chartered regional bank that operates three primary businesses: commercial and wealth management, community banking and income tax refund products.

Brian Kerstiens is a community relations specialist for Pacific Capital Bancorp.