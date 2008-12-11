Friday, June 8 , 2018, 8:29 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Get Grant to Combat DUI Deaths, Injuries

By Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte | December 11, 2008 | 9:57 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is set to commence a yearlong anti-DUI program aimed at preventing deaths and injuries on roadways. New enforcement measures to combat impaired driving are coming as a result of a recent $129,851 grant awarded by the California Office of Traffic Safety to the city of Santa Barbara.

“Clearly, we take driving under the influence very seriously,” Santa Barbara Police Chief Camerino Sanchez said. “DUI is a preventable crime, and arresting DUI drivers will save lives.”

The special DUI Enforcement and Awareness grant is to assist in efforts to reduce the number of people killed and injured in alcohol- and other drug-related collisions. The grant activities will specifically target impaired driving offenders as well as educate the public on the dangers of impaired driving. This will be done through the use of DUI/driver’s license checkpoints, warrant searches and stakeouts for repeat DUI offenders, saturation patrols, and court stings where DUI offenders with suspended or revoked driver’s licenses get behind the wheel after leaving court.

“Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills and injures thousands every year in California,” said Christopher Murphy, director of the Office of Traffic Safety. “This grant will help get drunk drivers off the roadways of Santa Barbara, making it safer for everyone.”

Funding for the grant comes from the Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

