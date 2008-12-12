Soccer: One Goal Enough for San Marcos JV Win

The Royals put up a strong defensive front against Nordhoff.

Although the final score read 1-0, the San Marcos junior varsity girls’ soccer team dominated Nordhoff.

Vicky Uribe was set up by Shannon Sweeney for the goal, which occurred midway through the first half.

Sweeney also contributed on defense, and for the third time in four games that the Royals shutout their opponent, Kaylin Koopmans was the goalie.

Other players who had exceptional performances included Neeka Izadpanan, Chloe Murdock, Holly Emerson and Jamie Mayner. They were constantly raising havoc on Nordhoff defense and provided plenty of ample opportunities for the team to score more goals.

On the other side, Katherine Crook, Casey Harding-Brown and Alexis Sienicki all played terrific on defense which help Sweeney and Koopmans contribute to the shutout.

Mark Mutal coaches junior varsity girls’ soccer at San Marcos High.