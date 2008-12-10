Where Do You Stand On Renewable Energy?

Noozhawk has teamed up with the Community Environmental Council on a poll about renewable energy, and we want to know what you think.

Living and working on the South Coast, it’s a safe bet that we all know about renewable energy and are even considering making changes in our lives to move away from fossil fuels. But just how much do we know? And how important is it to us as a community?

The answers to these and other questions are the target of a survey being conducted jointly by the Community Environmental Council and Noozhawk.

“We have this broad goal that we put out to the community a couple of years ago to try to get this region off fossil fuels, and we’re trying to get a sense of where the community is in terms of their awareness of that goal and their interest in that goal,” said Sigrid Wright, the CEC’s assistant director.

Like local issues such as gang violence or homelessness, the move toward renewable fuels will take a community effort across many sectors. But unlike homelessness or gang violence, it’s not entirely clear whether people understand, care enough or want to make the move toward a more carbon-neutral lifestyle.

Take solar panels, for instance. People know that over time the panels pay for themselves, and owners may even wind up profiting by selling excess electricity back to the utility, but the initial investment can be too intimidating for many to even consider.

“But moving to renewable energy is not just about solar panels,” Wright said. “It’s also about other, smaller changes in your life,” such as switching out regular incandescent bulbs for energy-sparing compact fluorescent ones, or using more energy-efficient household appliances.

Who’s making those changes is the question the CEC/Noozhawk survey is trying to answer, as well as who may not be making the changes and why.

Wright said her gut feeling is that in the Santa Barbara area, there is probably a higher overall awareness of environmental issues and much of the community is willing to make changes to protect the environment.

“Many people move here to have a certain quality of life, and want to protect what they came here for,” she said. “Those who were born here see what could happen in other places and want to protect what they love.”

Even if switching to a more carbon-neutral lifestyle is not at the top of people’s minds, she said, there could be those who might be concerned about the amount of money being spent to extract petroleum from countries that aren’t necessarily friendly to the United States, and the money and effort being spent to protect those interests.

The poll results will help the CEC and perhaps other environment-conscious groups tailor their local and regional efforts on behalf of renewable forms of energy, so individuals and companies intent on making that difference don’t necessarily have to go it alone.

Still, it’s not an all-or-nothing proposition, Wright said. Some people may be able to live “off the grid” entirely, but others could minimize their carbon footprint by learning to be more energy-efficient.

Beginning today and for the next week, Noozhawk and the CEC will be offering the poll for interested respondents. It may appear again after the new year for good measure. Another, more refined poll, might be necessary, said Wright, who said the results will be compiled and released early next year.

Could we reduce our reliance on fossil fuels in a short amount of time? The CEC thinks so. We want to know what you think. Click here to get started with the survey. We encourage you to leave more extensive comments below.

Write to [email protected]