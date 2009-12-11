Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 2:52 am | Partly Cloudy 48º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Voyage to an Underwater Wonderland

Celebrate Santa Barbara's seascape at Sunday's Parade of Lights at the harbor

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | December 11, 2009 | 10:30 p.m.

The WaveWalker floated easily in a small cove on the northern side of Santa Cruz Island where the water was so clear we could easily see fish swimming and critters scurrying near and along the rocky-strewn bottom 20 feet below.

Capt. David Bacon
Capt. David Bacon (Ramona Lisa McFadyen photo)

“There’s the California state saltwater fish,” crew member Capt. Tiffany Vague said excitedly while pointing toward a crevasse between two rocks below. A knowledgeable passenger responded, “That’s a garibaldi.” Sure enough, the cute orange, slab-sided, big-eyed fish swam lazily between the big rocks, probably prospecting for food. Another one swam into view, and soon our group had spotted five within our range of visibility.

A close examination of the underwater wonderland below us showed us more and more of our special saltwater friends. Crabs crawling around rocks, bigger fish — such as cabezon — hunkered down in rocky lairs, smaller fish — such as smelt — swimming at midcolumn, sea lions looking for a sunny haul-out spot, cormorants chasing fish, critters peaking out from billowing stands of seagrasses and kelp.

It may not have surprised any of us to see a mermaid swim by or climb out onto the sun-warmed rocks. I glanced up hopefully, to a rocky niche several feet above the water — at a “hole-in-the-wall” — because that is where I most expect to spot a beautiful and graceful mermaid.

Between the critters in our calm little cove and the myriad seabirds, dolphins, whales, porpoise, fish and other seafaring critters we spotted throughout our adventure, my passengers had quite an adventurous voyage.

On other days, I’ve taken out divers and snorkelers who venture underwater to go face-to-face with the flora and fauna of our seas. They come back up telling incredible tales of what all they have seen.

We are all learning to care more and more about the critters, plants and the various cultural heritage resources under the surface of the sea.

We have a fun and meaningful chance to share our mutual concerns and cares and celebrate our enjoyment of the local seascape this Sunday when Santa Barbara puts on its annual Parade of Lights at the Santa Barbara Harbor and Stearns Wharf.

I volunteered to serve as the emcee for the event on the wharf, so join me in celebrating our underwater wonderland (the theme of this year’s event). In fact, show up early (about 3 p.m.), because the festivities include music, Santa’s Village and lots of manufactured snow (weather permitting), then a tree-lighting ceremony near the Ty Warner Sea Center and the fabled Parade of Lights featuring many of our very own local boats decorated to portray the owner’s or designer’s unique perspective of our underwater wonderland.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 