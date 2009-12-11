Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:03 am | Partly Cloudy 48º

 
 
 

Doug Van Pelt: Becoming an Agent/Broker Is No Easy Task

For starters, prospective Realtors must complete college-level courses and pass an exam

By Doug Van Pelt | December 11, 2009 | 3:45 p.m.

There was a time when one could become a real estate agent by just calling yourself one. Over time, fraudulent activity by unethical individuals cost buyers, sellers and property owner’s untold fortunes. The industry became highly regulated as a result.

Doug Van Pelt
Doug Van Pelt

Today, becoming a real estate agent/broker is no easy task. A prospective real estate agent/broker must complete and pass as many as eight college-level courses (available at SBCC), be age 18 or older and show proof of legal presence in the state of California.

The required college courses are important because not only do they guarantee a quality industry within the state, but they ensure that new real estate agents/brokers can operate effectively within the industry and properly represent their clients. Students are taught everything from real estate principles, real estate law, appraisal, finance and more.

A prospective agent may then register to take a state Department of Real Estate administered — and highly supervised — test at one of the sites in California.

After passing the exam and before license issuance, the Department of Real Estate completes a detailed background check on all license applicants; a clean criminal record is a must. This includes the receipt and review of fingerprint reports from the Justice Department and the FBI.

The initial educational requirements are really only the beginning. Realtors must take approved continuing educational courses regularly to satisfy the requirements for license renewal.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors provides many educational opportunities to all member agents/brokers. Some of these opportunities are as informal as the weekly MLS meetings where a new topic is presented and discussed. Information is exchanged that helps agents/brokers navigate the complicated process of buying or selling a property.

Additionally, many agents/brokers begin course studies for various designations within the industry. Through the National Association of Realtors, there are more than 20 professional designations a Realtor can acquire. These certifications sometimes take more than a year to complete with many hours of study and multiple exams.

The real estate industry is regulated at both the state and federal level — and it’s no easy task to keep up with all changes.

Doug Van Pelt is a Realtor with Prudential California Realty. He can be reached at 805.879.8006, 805.637.3684 or SBHomesDoug.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 