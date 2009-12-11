Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 2:57 am | Partly Cloudy 48º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club Salutes Beethoven

Saturday's free piano recital in honor of his birthday will include the works of other composers

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | December 11, 2009 | 8:23 p.m.

For its seventh annual Santa Barbara Beethovenfest, the Santa Barbara Music Club has taken the novel approach of offering a program of five works, only one of which was composed by the birthday boy — Ludwig Beethoven.

Ludwig Beethoven’s still the king.

I’m not sure what this means, but I hope it doesn’t mean that professional musicians are beginning to doubt the ability of today’s audiences to sit through an hour or so of music by a single composer. There are, to be sure, very few composers who could survive such prolonged, concentrated exposure. Most musicians would surely place Bach at the top of this very short list; most listeners would put Beethoven near — and perhaps at — the No. 1 spot.

Such nitpicking notwithstanding, the Beethovenfest concert — free, of course — will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the exquisite venue of Lehmann Hall, in the main building of Miraflores, the estate that houses the Music Academy of the West.

Two talented, award-winning young pianists will do the honors, dividing the program between them. In the first half, Daniel Lessler will play the Scherzo No. 3 in C Minor, Opus 39 by Frederick Chopin, Sergei Prokofiev’s Sonata No 3, Opus 28 and selections from Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. Then, Clara Yun-Joo Lee will play the Grand Pianoforte Sonata in B Major, Opus 22 by Beethoven and the Ballade in G Minor, Opus 23 by Chopin.

It is completely fitting that Beethoven’s anniversary — 239 and counting — should be celebrated by a piano recital. For all the inspirational power of his symphonies, the beautiful integrity of his string quartets, cello and violin sonatas, it was as a Promethean virtuoso on the piano that Beethoven first made his mark on the musical world — and it’s a mark that still sets the standard. (“You can fake Liszt,” Arthur Rubinstein said, “but you cannot fake Beethoven.”)

Moreover, the other composers on the Beethovenfest program — Mussorgsky, Prokofiev and Chopin — were all piano virtuosos who worshipped Beethoven. They knew he was the giant upon whose shoulders they stood.

Chopin borrowed wholesale from Irish John Field, but that was mainly effects and colors. His sense of musical logic and architecture were straight from the German master. Prokofiev is an even closer match. He, too, emerged first as a pianist, and composer for the piano. He, too, composed five piano concertos (which, like Beethoven’s five, are all still appearing on concert programs). And his 10 piano sonatas (he was working on No. 10 the day he died, which was the same day Joseph Stalin died) represent the most substantial and influential body of work in the form since Beethoven.

Think of this as a tribute album, or a ceremony where people come and lay their best work on his altar.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

