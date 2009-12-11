H1N1 Clinics Now Open to All County Residents

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has announced that H1N1 vaccination clinics are now open to all residents of Santa Barbara County.
Scheduled clinics include:
» Carpinteria: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Canalino School, 1400 Linden Road
» Santa Barbara: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real
» Santa Ynez: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Veterans Hall, 1745 Mission Drive
Three more H1N1 clinics will be scheduled in January in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc.
As of Tuesday, Santa Barbara County has had 55 hospitalizations associated with H1N1, and the number of deaths has reached six.
The health department and private health-care providers in the community have received 93,950 doses of the vaccine. Nearly 6,000 are available for future clinics.
