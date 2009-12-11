Mental Health Association Holds Holiday Portrait Sessions
Artists Catherine Gee and Ashley Prenatt make charcoal sketches for the clients to give as gifts
By Daniella Elghanayan | December 11, 2009 | 4:26 p.m.
The Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County held Holiday Portrait Sessions last week for members of its Recovery Learning Center at the Fellowship Club.
Catherine Gee and Ashley Prenatt donated their talents to make charcoal sketches of the clients as gifts for their families.
Art From Scrap donated supplies, and the Morris B. Squire Art Foundation also provided support for the project.
— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.
