Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:36 pm | Mostly Cloudy 79º

 
 
 
 

Outdoors Q&A: Can Waterfowl Hunters Get a Little Help?

Regulations restrict nonhunters from packing in extra shot shells for hunters

By Carrie Wilson | December 15, 2009 | 11:03 p.m.

Q: I have a question about the number of shells a hunter may possess while waterfowl hunting. Is it clarified in the regulations that only hunters can’t possess more than 25 shells in the field during the waterfowl season? If not, a nonhunter could then carry another 25 shells into the field for the hunter to use. (Rick S., Pleasanton)

Carrie Wilson
Carrie Wilson

A: Fish and Game Commission regulations restrict the number of shot shells that are permitted in the field on some refuges or wildlife areas. The ammunition restriction does not apply to all areas, but in the areas/refuges listed in CCR Title 14, Section 551(a), the restrictions are twofold:

» Hunters may not possess more than 25 shot shells while in the field.

» Only people with a valid hunting permit for that day are permitted to possess ammunition in the field.

Therefore, a nonhunter cannot pack in extra shells for the hunter.

Legal to Catch Lobsters and Crabs in Crab Traps?

Q: Is it legal to fish for lobsters and crab at the same time using hoop nets for the lobster and a crab pot for the crabs? My concern is that when we return to harbor, a game warden may question which method was used to take which species. The crab pot is a Northern California type that is “soaked” for days and has escape ports. The hoop net is a basic hoop net. (Joel S.)

A: You may fish for lobsters and crabs at the same time, but only with hoop nets or by hand. According to game warden Jason Chance, crab traps are legal to use in the north but are illegal for sport fishermen to use south of Point Arguello (CCR Title 14, Section 29.80(e)). While most lobsters occur in Southern California below Point Arguello, for any that do occur north of this point, crab traps may not be used.

What is a Loaded Gun?

Q: In a recent column you discussed loaded guns in a vehicle. Can you clarify what a “loaded gun” is? I know that having cartridges/shotgun shells in the chamber is illegal, but what if the cartridges/shotgun shells are just in the magazine of the rifle or shotgun? Do the restrictions also apply while in or upon a vehicle on a public roadway? (Anonymous, Redding)

A: Under the Fish and Game Code, a rifle or shotgun is deemed loaded when there is an unexpended cartridge or shell in the firing chamber, but not when the only cartridges or shells are in the magazine. It is “unlawful to possess a loaded rifle or shotgun in any vehicle or conveyance or its attachments which is standing on or along or is being driven on or along any public highway or other way open to the public (FGC Section 2006).”

The California Penal Code is more restrictive, however, and defines “loaded” as being when ammunition is attached to the weapon (even if all shells or cartridges are only in the magazine portion of the weapon and not in the chamber).

According to Assistant Chief Mike McBride, the consequences may be dependent on circumstances such as location and type of roadway. In other words, a loaded weapon in a vehicle on a dirt road in the boondocks might be viewed differently than one in a vehicle on a paved road that has a lot of traffic. Also, a county sheriff may tend to enforce the Penal Code rather than the Fish and Game Code. A warden could do the same if the circumstances seem to justify that course of action (if this occurs on a major paved road, etc.).

So, it is up to the law enforcement officer to make that call. However, the very safest and most prudent course of action is to have the weapon entirely unloaded.

For more information on loaded guns and to review the California Summary of Firearms Law, click here for the California Department of Justice, Bureau of Firearms.

Is It Legal to Catch Carp and Trout by Hand?

Q: I recently read a post from people saying they had caught carp by hand in a lake. Is this legal in California? I have caught trout by hand in streams when I was younger, but wasn’t sure if that was legal either. (Nick)

A: No, there are no freshwater finfish species that can be legally taken by hand from any California lake waters within the state. The only exception: A few fish species are allowed to be caught by hand during specific times in a few nonlake areas, as per CCR Title 14 Sections 1.76 and 2.30.

— Carrie Wilson is a marine biologist with the California Department of Fish & Game. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 