San Marcos Marching Band, Colorguard Earn Silver Medal
The Royals compete in the Southern California Marching Band Championships
By Barbara Keyani | December 11, 2009 | 5:53 p.m.
The San Marcos High Royals Marching Band and Colorguard were the silver medal winner in the 2009 Southern California Marching Band Championships 2009-1A Division.
The competition was held Dec. 5 at Warren High School in Downey.
— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.