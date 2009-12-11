Unity Shoppe Telethon Goes Live on Saturday

The public is welcome to view the fundraising event at Victoria Hall Theater

The Unity Shoppe will hold its 23rd Annual Unity Telethon from 1 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Victoria Hall Theater, 35 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara.

The telethon, the Unity Shoppe’s largest fundraising event of the year, will air on COX 8 from 1 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and on KCOY CBS 12 from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., and will be simulcast on Magic 106.3 FM, Cumulus Broadcasting. Click here to view it live online.

“Cox is thrilled to be broadcasting the Unity Telethon on Cox Channel 8 for the third year in a row. It’s great to see our community leaders, business leaders, neighbors and friends come out and support the Unity Telethon,” said Jennifer Taylor Muench, Cox’s community relations manager. “Our employees love to get involved, too. We have many that will be on hand to answer phones as well as greeting and signing in check presenters and talent. The whole day is such a fun and positive experience for all.”

More than 20 live performances are scheduled and will include Kenny Loggins, Lisa Lavie, Sgt. David Gonzales, Rick and Patrik Maiani, Bary DeVorzon, RayGene Wilson and more.

The public is welcome to drop by Victoria Hall to experience the telethon firsthand.

The Unity Shoppe assisted well more than 180 households affected by the Tea Fire with clothing, transitioning to furniture and food. It has scheduled 175 low-income families per day, six days per week, through Dec. 24 for food, warm clothing and toys.

— Tom Reed is the executive director of Unity Shoppe.