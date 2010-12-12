Spring Registration Opens Online for Goleta Valley South Little League

The Goleta Valley South Little League has opened online registration for its 2011 spring baseball season. Boys and girls ages 5 to 14 are eligible to play in the league, and a $15 early bird discount is available through Dec. 27.

Registration fees are $175 per player, or $160 through Dec. 27. Registration fees for T-ball are $135 per player, or $120 through Dec. 27. T-ball registration is open through Jan. 30. Click here to register online. Click here for additional registration information.

Document verification will be held at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave., from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and again at the same time on Jan. 5 and 12. T-ball documentation verification is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Jan. 31.

Goleta Valley South Little League boundaries are Las Positas Road and San Roque on the east, including the Mesa and Santa Barbara’s Westside, and Kellogg Avenue to the west.

Click here for more information about the Goleta Valley South Little League, or call special events coordinator Kristin Quezada at 805.681.1960 or 805.689.6488.

— Kristin Quezada is the Goleta Valley South Little League’s special events coordinator.