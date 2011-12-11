Fire Forces Evacuation of Santa Barbara Apartment Complex

Investigators say the blaze, contained to one unit, started in the kitchen area

Tenants of an apartment complex in the 800 block of Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara were evacuated early Sunday after a second-story unit caught fire.

Santa Barbara City Fire Captain Michael de Ponce said a 9-1-1 reporting the fire call from inside the involved unit, and crews responded to the scene about 5:30 a.m. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the apartment window.

Crews conducted an aggressive attack, according to de Ponce, pulling a charged line into the apartment and extinguishing the fire.

The Santa Barbara Police Department helped evacuate the large apartment building. De Ponce said 12 people were initially evacuated. All tenants were able to return into their apartments except the involved unit.

Representatives from the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter provided assistance to the displaced tenants.

De Ponce said an investigation found that the fire originated in the kitchen area and appeared accidental. Initial damage estimates were set at $35,000. No injuries were reported.

