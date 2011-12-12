Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 6:07 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Friendship Center Celebrates New Goleta Facility with Open House, Holiday Party

Seniors, caregivers and community leaders gather for a festive event in honor of the nonprofit adult day services program

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | December 12, 2011 | 1:06 a.m.

An Open House & Family Caregiver Holiday Party was held Thursday at the new Friendship Center on Fairview Avenue in Goleta. The care center shares the space with Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, and it appears to be a good fit.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

The first Friendship Center was established 30 years ago on the property of All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito. Both centers provide professional, compassionate and affordable adult day programs. Services were also needed in the Goleta area, so the Montecito-based center board and staff responded with the expansion. The new space is surrounded by oak and citrus trees and has an outdoorsy feel.

“Friendly” was the name of the game at the holiday-themed event with seniors, caregivers, supporters, family members and even “pet pals” enjoying the ambiance and good spirit. About 100 guests mingled around the outdoor patio area surrounded by citrus and oak trees, enjoying hors d’oeuvres, wine and coffees. Open doors to two large multipurpose rooms gives the center an open, friendly feel.

The Friendship Center is the only nonprofit adult day services program on the South Coast, serving the community’s elder and dependent adults, many with cognitive impairments such as Alzheimer’s disease or early memory loss. Services include communal meals, exercise, socialization, singing, arts and crafts, and mentally stimulating activities in a supervised and secured environment.

Social services coordinator Rose Grey said the newly opened Goleta center has a goal to serve 40 elders a day (25 are already enrolled). Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.  Monday through Friday. Fees are on a sliding scale, ranging from $30 to $90 per day. Qualified veterans and Tri-Counties Regional Center clients are eligible for reduced fees.

“We have an active community here. There are sing-alongs and dancing. SBCC students regularly come to play the piano and sing with the seniors,” Grey said. “In addition, we have a Connections Club, which meets on Wednesdays from 10 to 2. It is for people who are suffering from memory loss. We select a topic like ‘the seasons.’ Participants share their memories of seasons. Although short-term memory is more often limited, most can share older memories.”

There were many supporters at the holiday open house who are involved in the Montecito Friendship Center, including board President Marty Moore, Executive Director Heidi Holly, Dave Raber, Roger Aceves, Mary Walsh, Ken Jewesson, Dr. David Medina, Daryl West, Kathy Marden and Selma Rubin. Holly, program and family services director Susan Forkush and Live Oak parish minister Erika Hewitt have been active in setting up the new center.

Dressed in holiday attire, Toni Parnam joined the fun with her dog, Missy, who was dutifully sporting reindeer ears.

“The Friendship Center has been great experience for my aunt Vivian Stock,” Parnam said. “I am 100 percent behind what the center does for our seniors.”

For more information, click here or call 805.959.0859. The Goleta Friendship Center, a licensed facility, is located at 820 N. Fairview Ave.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 