Gerald Carpenter: Chamber Orchestra to Cover ‘Bizet, Beethoven and Bax’

The next concert by the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Lobero Theatre.

The orchestra, conducted by its estimable music director, Heiichiro Ohyama, has dubbed this concert “Bizet, Beethoven and Bax” — but lest fans of the remarkable English composer Sir Arnold Bax (1883-1953), if there are any living besides me, get all excited about finally hearing a work of his played live, I must hasten to assure you that the “Bax” in question is the dazzling young pianist Alessio Bax, who will serve as guest soloist.

Otherwise, the program features, as the title leads us to suppose, works by Georges Bizet (1838-75) — his Symphony No. 1 in C-Major — and Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) — his Concerto No. 5 in Eb-Major for Piano and Orchestra, Opus 73, called “the Emperor.”

Bizet wrote his Symphony in C-Major when he was 17. It took him a month. The two composers closest to Bizet in spirit — Franz Schubert and Felix Mendelssohn — wrote their first symphonies when they were 16, but Bizet’s is the one of the three that is regularly performed in today’s concerts. He wrote it at the Paris Conservatoire while he was studying under Charles Gounod.

Just from listening to the work, I guess that his models were Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony, Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony and Berlioz’s Harold in Italy. If he entered it in any competition, it didn’t win. He never heard it performed, never mentioned it in his letters, and after he died the score disappeared into the conservatoire archives for 58 years.

In 1933, the secretary general for the conservatoire, Jean Chantavoine, discovered the symphony under a thick layer of dust and published an article about it in the French periodical Ménestrel. It was first performed two years later in Basel, Switzerland, conducted by Felix Weingartner, and recorded two years after that, by the London Philharmonic Orchestra under Walter Goehr.

Sparkling and ebullient, with a sinuously haunting slow movement, the symphony was an immediate smash hit, and it has remained in the standard repertory ever since. One can’t help but wonder how such a pretty, accessible and uplifting work could have avoided popularity for so long — even in their heyday, symphony orchestras were ever on the lookout for music that the public wanted to hear — but Bizet was probably the unluckiest great composer who ever lived. When his ship — Carmen — finally came in, it turned into a funeral barge. Carmen premiered March 3, 1875, and Bizet died three months later, well before his opera became the most popular opera ever produced. His 36 years were a tragedy of bad timing.

There isn’t much more that remains to be said about Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto. We can argue from now until doomsday about whether it is the greatest piano concerto ever written, or simply one of the greatest. (I vote for “greatest.”) But from the first magisterial chord launching the soloist into an awe-inspiring ascent, all thoughts of comparison, let alone competition, fly out the window. That chord is a Big Bang, opening a portal into a new universe. Once we are in that universe, we never want to leave.

Tickets to the concert are $47 and $42 (both including a $3 facility fee), and are available through the Lobero Box Office, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. or 805.963.0761. Click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.