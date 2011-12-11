Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 6:23 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Granada to Serve It Straight No Chaser

The famed male a cappella group will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | December 11, 2011 | 1:09 p.m.

The male a cappella ensemble Straight No Chaser will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Granada Theatre. This event is presented by the Theater League.

Straight No Chaser is a bona fide pop culture phenomenon. It is actually two entities, separate but related. The group began as an undergraduate ensemble — what used to be known as a “glee club” — founded in 1996 at Indiana University in Bloomington.

Calling themselves after a 1967 Thelonious Monk album of the same name, the original group included 10 students: Dan Ponce (founder), Randy Stine, Charlie Mechling, Steve Morgan, Jerome Collins, Dave Roberts, Walter Chase, Mike Itkoff, Patrick Hachey and Kevin Caroll. They sang at dance marathons, ball games and other public events, starting near their home campus and traveling farther and farther afield as their fame spread.

The original group lasted from 1996 until 1999, when several members graduated and had to be replaced. Since then, more than 60 students have sung in Straight No Chaser.

In 1998, when the original members were still in place, they performed a comic arrangement of “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” which was captured rather professionally on video. In April 2006, Stine posted the video of “The 12 Days” to YouTube. The public response was astonishing. To date, upwards of 13 million people have watched the video — one of whom was Craig Kallman, CEO of Atlantic Records, who called Stine and asked him to reunite the group to make an album.

In July 2008, eight of the founding members, along with two who had sung in later incarnations of the group at the university, got together in Bloomington and recorded a Christmas album called Holiday Spirits. After several appearances by Straight No Chaser on television, Holiday Spirits became the No. 1 selling album on both the iTunes and Amazon.com charts.

After a second Christmas album, Christmas Cheers, a PBS Christmas special, and their first first non-Christmas album, With a Twist — all of which have done very well — Straight No Chaser shows no sign of fading.

“When I first auditioned and joined (Straight No Chaser) in college,” Ryan Ahlwardt says, “I recall Jerome [Collins] telling me, ‘You have no idea what you’re now a part of.’”

Tickets to Straight No Chaser are $44.50 and $53. Click here to order online, call 805.899.2222 or visit the Granada box office at 1214 State St.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 