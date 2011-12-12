City, County Governments Schedule Holiday Closures

Employee furloughs will affect many public services in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara County

Many South Coast government buildings won’t have even a creature stirring for the last week of the year, as employee furloughs result in closures in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara County offices.

New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, so Monday, Jan. 2 will be treated as a holiday for government employees.

City Hall buildings in Carpinteria and Goleta will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 and reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3.

In Santa Barbara, most offices, including City Hall, will be closed Monday, Dec. 19 through Monday, Jan. 2 for employee furloughs. The Santa Barbara Public Library System will be open for most of that, but all branches will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2.

The police, fire and harbor patrol stations will be fully staffed and open, as will the marina and waterfront offices and all public parking lots.

Some city facilities will be open but may have special holiday hours, including the Santa Barbara Golf Club, Los Baños Pool, the Westside Community Center, the Carrillo Gym, the Carrillo Recreation Center Ballroom, the Cabrillo Arts Center and the Cabrillo Bathhouse.

All water, sewer and trash bill payments can be mailed or left in the City Hall drop box, and will be processed throughout the closure period, according to a news release issued by the City of Santa Barbara. Cash payments will be accepted at the City Hall Cashier’s Office until Dec. 16 or on Jan. 3 when offices reopen.

Repair requests such as water or sewer main breaks, graffiti and trees can be reported to 805.560.7505 during the closure and will be resolved in order of priority.

County closures also run from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2. Police and firefighters will not be affected, and the Public Health and Mental Health departments will have medical staff available if needed.

Some offices will remain open, but most likely with lower staffing levels, including County Counsel, CEO, the District Attorney’s Office, Housing and Community Development, Parks, Probation, Public Defender, Public Works, the Sheriff’s Department and Social Services.

Partial Closures

» Agricultural Commissioner: Santa Barbara will be open with reduced staffing levels for two to four hours daily, mostly to operate the Pest Exclusion Program.

» Alcohol, Drug & Mental Health Services Department: There will be on-call staff available if needed and all administrative phone lines will be staffed. The Psychiatric Health Facility, Juvenile Justice Program, CARES program, ACT Program, Supported Housing Program and the Adult Clinics in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria will be open for normal hours, but the Lompoc Adult clinic will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.

» Offices closed to the public from Dec. 23 or Dec. 24 to Jan. 2 are: Auditor Controller, Child Support Services, First Five, General Services, Planning and Development, Retirement and Treasurer-Tax Collector.

» Services closed during that time are: ADMHS administration at 300 N. San Antonio Road, Children’s Clinics locations, the clerk of the board, the Register of Voters (except for candidate filings on Dec. 30), fire administrative offices in Santa Barbara and Solvang, the Human Resources Department and the Office of Emergency Management.

» The Public Health Department will mostly have on-call services available as needed. Animal Services, disease control and prevention, public health lab and vital records will be open every day.

» Epidemiology, Health Education, the PHD Pharmacy, and the Women, Infants, Children program will be closed.

» The Health Care Centers (walk-in services only) and the Maternal Child and Adolescent Health Division will be open with reduced staffing levels on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 but closed Dec. 23, Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.

