Organic Soup Kitchen to Host Christmas Eve Tree-Trimming Party

The Organic Soup Kitchen invites the community to a Christmas Eve tree-trimming party at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd.

Attendees will be wrapping gifts and trimming the tree and getting ready for the Christmas Community Dinner, from noon to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day also at the Veterans Memorial Building. The dinner is open to everyone and will feature live music and Santa handing out presents.

Everyone is asked to bring a piece of lightly used clothing to the Dec. 24 event that can be offered to the Christmas Day dinner guests, or toys that can be wrapped as gifts for the children.

In addition, donations of ornaments for the tree are also welcome.

— Anthony Carroccio is executive director of the Organic Soup Kitchen.