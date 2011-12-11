San Marcos Team Scores Big with Football-Kicking Invention

Students place third at the JPL Annual Invention Challenge finals in Pasadena

A team from San Marcos High School placed third out of 30 teams in the JPL Annual Invention Challenge finals Friday at Cal Tech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena.

They qualified for the finals at a regional competition Nov. 19 at Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles.

The challenge was to create a device that kicks a regulation football into a trash can five meters away over a barrier two meters high a maximum of three times within a one-minute time interval. Students Masha Korostil, Robby Macfarlane, Greg Peterson, Jay Miley, Jocelyn Flattery and Davey McBride from Mr. Bradley’s AP Physics class worked with Bradley and local engineer Mike Everman of Bell-Everman Inc. to build and tune the device.

They earned a perfect score in the first round of three shots and missed only once during two shots of sudden death elimination when the size of the target was reduced.

San Marcos High School was the only team competing from Santa Barbara County.

— Megan Miley represents San Marcos High School.