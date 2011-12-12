Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 6:06 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Therapy Pets Feel Right at Home with Residents of The Fisher House

Spirit, Baby and Tula provide companionship and other benefits for seniors at the Santa Barbara care facility

By John Conroy, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 12, 2011 | 1:48 a.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: Second in a series. Click here for the first part.]

They let the dogs out again at The Fisher House, a fully licensed Residential-Care Facility for the Elderly (RCFE) in Santa Barbara. Actually, Tula, Spirit and Baby are resident “therapists.”

The three dogs mingle with the residents of The Fisher House in well-established interaction know as pet therapy. Pet therapy was established in the mid-1970s in community programs that bring animals and people together for companionship and therapy, and has grown and progressed rapidly.

Spirit and Tula are border terriers, and Baby (who came with a Fisher House resident) is a mixed breed. All incoming residents of The Fisher House are encouraged to bring their pets with them to their new home. After Baby’s resident moved on, the dog stayed to entertain the other residents.

At The Fisher House, pet therapy involves human and animal interaction. Because of the numerous health benefits of pet therapy, The Fisher House along with other assisted-living facilities, nursing homes and other residential care facilities are including pet therapy in their senior care programs. The facilities utilize trained animals such as Tula, Spirit and Baby to promote health and healing for the residents, including seniors who are depressed, chronically ill or have disabilities.

The pets at The Fisher House used for pet therapy treatment provide affectionate and unconditional love to residents, making an excellent supplemental treatment. For seniors who suffer depression, pet therapy can be beneficial as it can help them forget about their problems even for a short period of time. At The Fisher House, Tula, Spirit and Baby, through their interaction with the residents, help them gain confidence as they begin to feel useful again, thus improving seniors’ quality of life.

The Fisher House, 2324 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara, is open to seniors age 62 or older who are unable to live by themselves but don’t need 24-hour nursing care. The Fisher House has incorporated pet therapy into its daily routine since it opened more than 14 years ago.

What will be the future for pet therapy? Perhaps “Paro” a robot specially designed to provide comfort and companionship to the elderly. Paro is cute and cuddly with soft white fur, big bright eyes and resembles a baby harp seal, or could be mistaken for a stuffed animal toy.

Paro is no plaything. It is a robot specially designed to provide comfort and companionship to the elderly. And the crazy thing is, tests so far to date suggest that it works! Paro — designed by Paro Robots U.S. Inc. in Illinois and available for a mere $6,000 — is built to act and feel like a real pet. Although not a real harp seal, it likes being fussed with and petted by humans. For now, though, The Fisher House is content to have its three “real” therapy pets.

For more information on The Fisher House or its pet therapy program, click here or contact Efale McFarland at 805.687.4646 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to arrange an appointment.

— John Conroy is a contributing writer and photographer for Noozhawk. See more of his photography at www.johnconroyimages.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 