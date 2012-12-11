Kids Helping Kids Signs Switchfoot for Jan. 12 Benefit Concert

Kids Helping Kids is proud to announce the Grammy Award-winning band Switchfoot as its signature artist for this year’s benefit concert, an event to be held at the Granada Theatre on Jan. 12.

Past headlining artists for the event include Toad the Wet Sprocket, Five for Fighting, Matt Kearney and Sara Bareilles.

A rock band from San Diego, Switchfoot rose to mainstream recognition by having four of its songs in the 2002 movie A Walk to Remember. Following the movie, Switchfoot released its major label debut album, The Beautiful Letdown, in 2003. The album featured hits such as “Meant to Live” and “Dare You to Move.” It quickly sold more than 2.6 million copies. Switchfoot’s third album, Learning to Breathe, was certified gold by the RIAA, and received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Gospel Album.

The band, announcing major label independence in 2007, continues to give high-energy live performances, and in 2011 won a Grammy award for Best Rock Gospel Album for their seventh studio album, Hello Hurricane.

The band’s members include Tim Foreman, Chad Butler, Jerome Fontamillas and Drew Shirley. Their rather distinctive band name is a surfing term describing a change in stance to face a new direction, chosen in part due to the band members’ unanimous love of surfing and in part due to their unique musical approach.

Helping Kids supporter Brad Corrigan, a member of the band Dispatch, will be opening for Switchfoot.

The beautiful Granada Theatre will continue its tradition as the location of the benefit concert. It is located on State Street and has a capacity of 1,600 seats. Tickets will soon be on sale at the Granada Theatre box or online by clicking here.

Founded in 2002, Kids Helping Kids is entering its 11th year of existence and has recently become an official 501(c3) nonprofit organization. Run exclusively by the Advanced Placement economics class at San Marcos High School, students involved in Kids Helping Kids strive to fulfill their mission statement of “making a difference from the classroom to the community.” For more information, click here or call 800.659.6411.

Since its creation, Kids Helping Kids has raised more than $700,000 for charity, both locally and abroad. Last year the organization won the 2011 Subway National High School Heroes Award. This year’s students have set their sights on grossing $200,000, under the leadership of CEO Jordan Lund.

Kids Helping Kids donates to charities both locally and abroad. Last year, $5,000 was donated to help build an orphanage in Rwanda for victims of the Rwandan genocide. Students get to decide which nonprofits they want KHK to donate to, but Jamie DeVries, the San Marcos Advanced Placement economics teacher, provides support and guidance to the organization as a whole.

Kids Helping Kids invites and encourages the community to attend the concert and enjoy an evening of wonderful music in a welcoming atmosphere. They believe doing so will help them make a lasting difference in the lives of those in need.

— Kaitlyn Kuehn represents Kids Helping Kids.