Los Padres National Forest Holding Job Fair in Ventura

Los Padres National Forest officials have announced plans to hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 16, at the Casitas Fire Station at 3333 Casitas Pass Road (Highway 150) in Ventura.

The job fair is free of charge and open to all members of the public seeking information about wildland firefighting jobs with the U.S. Forest Service.

Representatives of the Los Padres National Forest fire staff will share information and answer questions with interested applicants.

Fire suppression equipment such as fire engines and other specialized gear used by wildland firefighters will be on display. Information about vacant temporary and seasonal positions will be available along with instructions on the Internet-based application process.

The U.S. Forest Service is committed to recruiting a highly motivated, physically fit, well-rounded and diverse workforce that reflects the public it serves. The U.S. Forest Service is an equal opportunity employer.

For more information on the Casitas job fair, click here or call the Casitas Fire Station at 805.649.3861.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.