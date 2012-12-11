Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:43 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of SB North Honors Adams School’s Weddle Family

By Terry Straehley for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North | December 11, 2012 | 5:26 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North’s Adams Family of the Month program honors hardworking, ethical and socially engaged families who contribute to Adams Elementary School and provide positive role models for their children and the entire community.

The Weddle family is RCSBN’s Adams Family of the Month for November, and at the Nov. 28 club meeting they were honored for their contributions.

The Weddles have been enthusiastic Adams Elementary School volunteers since Charlie started kindergarten. This year, Serena chairs the Chaucer Bookstore fundraiser, and pitched in on the Open House dinner night.

In Charlie’s second-grade classroom, she has been a huge help, organizing all of the graded readers, labeling and classifying them so the children can easily find appropriate level reading material. She has even volunteered to take on the same enormous task for the other second-grade classrooms. “Amazing” is how Charlie’s teacher described her.

Her husband Ron’s Science Night transmission displays are hands-on and a sure bet with the students.

Kindhearted, Charlie follows his parents’ lead by being a good citizen and a good friend. He’s a top scholar, an independent worker, and he’s challenged himself to read above grade level.

When there is a school event, one of Weddle family is there, helping and taking care of whatever needs to be done. They set a shining example for the entire Adams school community.

— Terry Straehley is the public relations director for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.

