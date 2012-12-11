Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Hosting Holiday After-Hours Mixer

Join the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce for the Holiday After-Hours Business Networking event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. this Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum at 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190.

There will be tastes from local restaurants and wineries, including Chuck’s Waterfront Grill & Endless Summer Bar Café, Recipes Bakery, Carr Vineyards & Winery, Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro, Chase Restaurant & Lounge, Main Course California, Sojourner Café, The Hitching Post, Oreana Winery and more.

For more information, send an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.965.3023.

The cost is $5 for chamber members and $15 for nonmembers.

— Stephanie Armstrong is the director of events and marketing for the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.