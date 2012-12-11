Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:30 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Travel Bureau Offering Agent Training Courses

By Cynthia Dunn for the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau | December 11, 2012 | 11:52 p.m.

Looking for a new career? For those interested in joining the exciting world of travel, the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau will be offering a travel adviser training class in both Santa Barbara and Ventura.

The program, starting Jan. 22, is designed to teach students about the travel trade, popular and exotic tourist destinations, and how to market and arrange accommodations and transportation for prospective clients.

“One of the best ways to get the best employees to work with our company is to train them ourselves and pass on our travel expertise to the next generation,” head instructor Melinda Kornder said. “I am looking for students with the following qualities: competence, compassion and commitment. I can add confidence through further education.”

Interested parties may be professionals considering a career in travel or approaching retirement. Classes will be held in Santa Barbara and Ventura, and are limited to 10 students per class. The tuition is $495 per student.

This is the second time that Santa Barbara Travel has offered this course. Last January, the course was held in Ventura. Six of those graduates are now working for Santa Barbara Travel. Interested parties can contact Melinda Kornder or Sue Shelby at 805.650.6999 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The award-winning Santa Barbara Travel Bureau is the largest travel company in the Santa Barbara and Ventura area, specializing in corporate and leisure travel as well as meeting, group and event coordination.

A member in the by-invitation-only Virtuoso luxury travel network, Santa Barbara Travel brings a host of unique travel opportunities and exclusive values to its clients and access to the world’s best tour companies, hotels and cruise lines. In business since 1947, the company is privately owned by Charles and David de L’Arbre. Three office locations are in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Ventura.

— Cynthia Dunn for the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 