Santa Barbara Travel Bureau Offering Agent Training Courses

Looking for a new career? For those interested in joining the exciting world of travel, the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau will be offering a travel adviser training class in both Santa Barbara and Ventura.

The program, starting Jan. 22, is designed to teach students about the travel trade, popular and exotic tourist destinations, and how to market and arrange accommodations and transportation for prospective clients.

“One of the best ways to get the best employees to work with our company is to train them ourselves and pass on our travel expertise to the next generation,” head instructor Melinda Kornder said. “I am looking for students with the following qualities: competence, compassion and commitment. I can add confidence through further education.”

Interested parties may be professionals considering a career in travel or approaching retirement. Classes will be held in Santa Barbara and Ventura, and are limited to 10 students per class. The tuition is $495 per student.

This is the second time that Santa Barbara Travel has offered this course. Last January, the course was held in Ventura. Six of those graduates are now working for Santa Barbara Travel. Interested parties can contact Melinda Kornder or Sue Shelby at 805.650.6999 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The award-winning Santa Barbara Travel Bureau is the largest travel company in the Santa Barbara and Ventura area, specializing in corporate and leisure travel as well as meeting, group and event coordination.

A member in the by-invitation-only Virtuoso luxury travel network, Santa Barbara Travel brings a host of unique travel opportunities and exclusive values to its clients and access to the world’s best tour companies, hotels and cruise lines. In business since 1947, the company is privately owned by Charles and David de L’Arbre. Three office locations are in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Ventura.

— Cynthia Dunn for the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau.